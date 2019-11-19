Editor:
Time has really changed things. Democrats Sen. Schumer and Debbie Wasserman Schultz put party before country, but now how about Republican Sen. Mitt Romney! Romney is just as bad as the other two for not even supporting the Republican U.S. President who is running again. Talk about sour grapes! Schumer, Wasserman and Romney should not be in a position to help run our country.
I wonder how many in government would think about legislation for their state to have an E-Verify system that would require employers to use a federally operated electric database to verify the immigration status of workers like Florida Gov. DeSantis suggested.
So many politicians have done illegal things, especially the ones in the Democrat party. All they can think about today is how they can get Trump not re-elected. Why, because they do not have anyone good to run against him.
Now the dirt is starting to come out from during the Obama administration, which includes Hillary who wanted to be our president and how about Jeb Bush during his 2016 bid for president for accepting $1.3 million in illegal donations from Chinese nationals. That seems similar to VP Joe Biden's crooked episode with the Ukraine, for his son's benefit. Now the Democrats are trying to make it look like President Trump did something crooked with the Ukraine, even though proof is out there that he didn’t.
Wake up America, Trump is the one doing great things for America.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
