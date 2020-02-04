Editor:
Nobody is above the law. Wrong!
Pre-election, Donald Trump violated casino money laundering statutes, ran a fraudulent foundation and a fraudulent “university,” but suffered only relatively small monetary penalties. Russian mobsters ran illegal gambling operations in two Trump properties. He flaunted campaign finance laws.
Since the election, he constantly exploits his office for personal gain, violating the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause. He obstructed Congress, claiming nonexistent “absolute immunity.” He moved funds appropriated for defense to his vanity wall. Trump invited foreign governments to interfere in our elections and illegally encouraged at least one to produce dirt on a political rival. According to the GAO, he broke the law by withholding appropriated military support to Ukraine.
Attorney General Barr wrote that POTUS cannot be guilty of conflicts of interest or nepotism. Trump could only be guilty of obstruction of justice under extremely narrow terms and may legally stop investigations of his own crimes. A DOJ opinion, untested in court, protects him from criminal indictment while in office.
Trump boasted that the Constitution says he can do anything he wants. His impeachment defense attorney, Dershowitz, agreed.
Impeachment, with Republicans defending his offenses, is no deterrent to Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors. His cult will never turn against their Chosen One.
No guardrails are left. After re-election, Trump will be free to break the law with impunity, with nothing to deter his impulses. Serious crimes, sell-outs to our enemies, and sociopathic attacks on dissenters will all be commonplace.
He’ll be totally above the law.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.