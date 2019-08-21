Editor:
Your headline discussing the banning of Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering indicated that Israel took this action at the urging of President Trump. This headline is misleading.
In 2017, Israel passed a law that people who support the boycott Israel movement (BDS) should not be allowed to enter Israel. This law passed before the representatives were elected. These two representatives are strong supporters of BDS and introduced a bill into the House of Representatives that Congress should approve the boycott of Israel.
Secondly, Pres. Trump's suggestion that Israel ban the Israel bashers, Omar and Rashida, was an opinion not a command. Israel is a strong sovereign nation and makes its own decisions.
Later, Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Rep. Tlaib turned the approval down while bashing Israel. Instead of following through to see her elderly family, she used Israel’s compassionate approval as a political opportunity to mis-characterize Israel.
Ron Elkin
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.