Editor:
Whether bubonic plague, cholera, smallpox, influenza, HIV, West Nile, SARS, Ebola, COVID-19, they keep coming. Between 1940 and 2004, over 300 infectious diseases either newly emerged or reemerged in places and populations that had never seen them before. Between 1980 and 2000, the death toll from pathogens in the U.S. alone rose nearly 60 percent.
Because of scientific discoveries and international cooperation, many diseases have been controlled or eradicated. The World Health Organization has been crucial in achieving the eradication of smallpox, the 99% reduction of polio worldwide, the near elimination of measles and rubella in five regions, and the prevention of mass transmission of Ebola to the U.S.
The U.S. has been a principal financial supporter of WHO for decades. This funding provided the U.S. with influence, leadership, access to international data and science, and ability to affect where and when WHO resources were deployed.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump has withdrawn funding to WHO, blaming the organization for lack of early warning about COVID-19. Never mind that, for years, Trump ignored warnings that we were not prepared for a pandemic and that he withdrew dozens of American scientists from China who could have alerted WHO and CDC to the building disaster.
By defunding WHO, Trump allowed China to fill the financial gap and gain crucial influence and prestige in global health matters. The next time there is need to mobilize a medical and scientific army to fight a pandemic, China, not America, will be calling the shots.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
