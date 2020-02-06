Editor:
In the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump coined the misleading slogan "crooked Hillary" that, in some small way, helped get him elected. The FBI's investigation of her private e-mail server has subsequently concluded there was no misdoing or breakage of law and Trump actually lost the election by almost 3 million votes.
Now he's at it again with Ukraine probably thinking that if President Zelenski announced a Biden investigation it would provide him with a "crooked Joe" slogan for 2020 even if nothing came from such an announcement. Even if Biden doesn't get the nomination Trump can just change the slogan to "crooked Democrats." The whole thing was meant to create a rallying cry for the election, nothing else.
I'm quite sure it never occurred to Trump that his "perfect phone call" would set off his own impeachment. It is true that Hunter Biden took advantage of his father's position and he wasn't qualified for the job and didn't deserve the money he was paid but there was nothing illegal about it, just stupid both on his and his fathers' part considering the aftermath. Trump won't be removed from office, we all know that. But I believe this House impeachment and Senate trial will confirm that he is unfit to be president of the United States just like Hillary Clinton tried to tell us.
Henry Wright
Punta Gorda
