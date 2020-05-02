Editor:
Wow, former Secretary of State Tillerson had it absolutely right when he called Trump a moron. It was certainly moronic for the so-called president of the USA to, in essence, encourage citizens of several states to continue to demonstrate against their state’s’ governors, who are all Democrats, by twittering liberate Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia.
Trump’s action is tantamount to advocating the overthrow of these state governments. And this guy is supposed to be the leader of our whole country and not just his base. Trump’s inept handling of the COVID-19 epidemic is further concrete evidence he is not capable to lead our country. By getting rid of him in November, American can truly become “great again”.
William N. Stevens
Rotonda West
