When Donald Trump first ran for president I thought, "what can it hurt to vote for him and give him a chance?" When he took office good things started happening even though the Left was already trying to destroy him and his efforts.

He didn't appeal to everyone but he did know how to get things done and to me and millions of other Americans, that was the most important thing, the reason that we voted for him.

Jeff Stine

Punta Gorda

