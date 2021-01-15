Editor:
Trump’s bogus claim of significant voter fraud makes me very angry. For those who believe this fraud, it makes them even angrier. This lie is extraordinarily divisive and represents a threat to our democracy, which depends upon voter confidence.
Trump knows his claim is a lie. He knows that millions have been futilely spent searching for voter fraud. He continues to lie because admitting that there was no fraud would dramatically reduce his image and popularity among his cult-like following. These followers will be his source of income (speaking fees, books, TV, etc.) and prestige when he is out of office. They are not going to support him if he now admits the truth. He knows how important it is to maintain his lie.
For the good of the country, Trump should make a clear and unequivocal statement that there was no significant election fraud and that Biden won the election fairly and congratulate him. This will help to rid the county of this conspiracy theory that is poisoning our country. If he does not do this, Trump should face criminal prosecution (and a court hearing) so that more Americans can see that there was no such fraud and that our election systems are secure, fair and accurate. Confidence in the process is essential for a healthy democracy.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
