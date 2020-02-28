Editor:
Donald Trump should be thankful he was only impeached and not convicted and removed from office. Instead, he continues to exhort his “perfect phone call,” blame others for the pain and anguish suffered by his family, interferes with the independent operation of the Department of Justice, intervenes in the sentencing guidelines of his convicted cronies, degrades the main stream media as bearer of fake news, seeks revenge and villainizes those that did their sworn duty to protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America.
The same constitution that formed this great nation. The same constitution that has held this nation together for more than 200 years. Donald Trump continues to deface the nation with his name calling, bullying, lies, threats, villainization and divisive actions. He may be a billionaire. He may be a successful businessman. He may be donating millions to charity. He may be putting the country in the right economic direction. The question for me is “at what cost?”
Will we be able to express ourselves to one another with civility, kindness, truth and respect without fear of reprisal? I do not want a president that does not embrace these principles. I want a president that respects the constitution, respects the duties and equality of the three branches of our government, and treats all the people of this great country respectfully and equally. I do not want a "supreme leader."
Francis Brasseur
Port Charlotte
