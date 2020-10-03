Editor:Donald Trump is a graduate of the prestigious Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia. Let's review what he learned.

He learned how to bankrupt numerous businesses he owned including a casino. His Trump University was found to issue fraudulent real estate degrees and settled out of court for $25 million. He learned how not to pay subcontractors for work they completed.

Trump must have failed economics since he doesn't know the difference between the stock market and main street businesses. Small business makes up most of the American economy. Ask yourself how many local businesses are struggling or closed.

Trump must have taken science classes as well since he seems to know more about climate change than the highest regarded scientists on earth. He thinks global warming is a hoax.

Trump also must have studied public health and virology. That's why he socially distances himself at rallies but not his followers. Those are the people who pack indoor and outdoor venues without wearing masks and stand shoulder to shoulder.

Trump's history classes seem to have taught him that confederate generals were great. He missed the day they talked about how the confederate generals were actually traitors to the United States.

Of course, we can't forget Trump's classes in military strategy and weaponry. After all, he says he knows more than the generals who only want to make war to profit businesses. Trump must use his heel spurs to guide his military decisions.

Do you want this guy as President?

William Schlanger

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments