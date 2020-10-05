Editor:
This pandemic has made politics extremely personal. The effect of the coronavirus on older people, especially those in long-term nursing facilities, continues to be devastating. I blame President Trump and Governor DeSantis for mismanaging the response to this virus.
Over 76,000 seniors have died from COVID-19 in U.S. nursing home facilities, which accounts for 40 % of pandemic-related deaths. In Florida, 83 % of coronavirus deaths are seniors. The effect of the coronavirus on older people, especially those in long-term nursing facilities, continues to be devastating.
Trump to this day downplays the risks of this virus, blaming everyone but himself for not protecting older Americans. When you’re President of the United States, you take an oath to protect all people in this country, not just a hand-picked few who have money to help your re-election.
I trust Joe Biden to get us on the road out of this devastation. Trump has failed repeatedly. Seniors have put their lives in his hands, and look what happened. Trump can’t be trusted.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
