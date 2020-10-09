Editor:
We know now that the president not only downplayed the threat of the coronavirus, but that his actions were deliberate. Bob Woodward recorded the president saying, “I always wanted to play it down…I don’t want to create a panic.”
Why? This is a president who thrives on panic. Think antifa, caravans, “those people” invading the suburbs.
It’s acceptable, apparently, to create panic when it suits him but not when it might affect the financial markets. So, he lied about the disaster that this virus would bring to our country and he pressured states to re-open their economy and schools while knowing the virus was extremely dangerous.
Rather than encouraging people to take COVID-19 seriously, he chose to soften its potential danger; he chose to liken it to a seasonal flu; and he chose to say only old, sick people need worry about contracting it.
He knew better, said nothing, and continues to this day to risk lives by holding indoor rallies with no social distancing or masks.
This should be grounds for demanding his immediate resignation and clearly grounds for impeachment. But that won’t happen as long as Mitch McConnell and his cronies rule the Senate. Our choice is to vote him out in November. Get your vote-by-mail ballot, fill it out immediately and deliver it to the supervisor of elections’ offices. Don’t trust the U.S. mail with returning your ballot since we now have a lawbreaking comrade running the post office.
Ranee Phillips
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.