Editor:
In February of this year, President Trump said privately, on tape to a reporter, that the coronavirus was not just “deadly stuff” but it easily became airborne. In public that same month, Trump said “the risk to Americans is very low.”
In March, he said to that same reporter “I always wanted to play it down,” referring to the virus. In fact, he did just that even as the disease was beginning to rampage through our country and health experts were sounding alarms. All along he knew. From the very beginning he knew!
President Trump lied to us and now over 190,000 people are dead.
Estimating how many lives might have been saved if the administration had acted more quickly is difficult. However, experts agree a quicker and more robust response from the U.S. government would have saved tens of thousands of our citizens.
Vice President Joe Biden has a detailed plan for dealing with the virus, a plan based on listening to experts and acknowledging the ugly truth about the disease and its impact. Then acting quickly. He will make the tough choices we need to get back to normal.
We must come together and elect Biden as if our lives depend on it, because they do.
Bil Tucker
Punta Gorda
