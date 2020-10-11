Editor:
Why is President Trump obsessing about mail-in voting? Do you believe him? And, if so, why? Where is the evidence of wide-spread voter fraud that makes you think he is correct?
In 2016, Trump swore that there were 3 to 5 million votes cast illegally — even created a commission to investigate. The commission quietly disbanded after finding no evidence of voter fraud. Last week, Trump’s FBI director testified, under oath, that there is no voter fraud. So, why has Trump been, “complaining for months” about upcoming voter fraud?
I am reminded of Professor Harold Hill in "The Music Man." He convinces local residents that, “There’s trouble right here in River City” and that he has the solution. It was all part of his “con.” Any chance that voter fraud is part of Trump’s “con” of the American people?
Is it possible that, the more people who vote, the less likely it is that Trump will win the election? Isn’t it obvious that Trump expects to lose? Why else would he push so hard to get Justice Ginsburg’s replacement confirmed before the election? Trump has said that she needs to be there to rule in his favor when he challenges the election results. Is the president planning to win an election in the courts after he has been defeated at the ballot box?
Why would anyone vote for someone who, obviously, is so intent on destroying our most basic right - the right to have our vote counted in a free and fair election?
Judy Tomlin
Port Charlotte
