Melania Trump gave us the unofficial motto of the Trump administration: “I really don’t care, do u?”

It has become impossible not to wonder if this president has any limits to his cruelty, dishonesty, or viciousness.

Under this president, the number of uninsured citizens has gone up by seven million, while 400,000 children have lost health insurance. But his cruelty is much larger: he’s now delaying improving kidney care for those who undergo dialysis at home or are in need of a transplant; blocking fetal tissue research vital to new therapies for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease; restricting states’ ability to pay for health care for low-income Americans despite criticism from nursing homes, doctors and hospitals; and is siding with plaintiffs in a lawsuit to end protections for those with preexisting conditions as he lies through his teeth claiming he will always fight for those patients.

Under Trump’s policies, tens of millions of people who benefited from the expansion of Medicaid would lose coverage, and millions would lose subsidies that allow them to afford insurance. Remember, Trump blamed the late Sen. John McCain for the failed repeal of the Affordable Care Act — what society works tirelessly to take health care away from its citizens? This is Trump’s America.

In this presidential election, will cruelty and corruption be excused or will compassion and public spirit be revised? The decision is yours.

Teresa Jenkins

Punta Gorda

