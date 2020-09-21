Editor:
If I were a journalist with White House credentials and could pose a question for the president, I’d love to ask him this:
“Mr. President, if your White House staff were to arrange for a private jellybean hunt just for you in the Rose Garden, and you chose not to hunt for them …would there be any jellybeans in the garden?”
According to Trump’s logic, the less we tested for COVID-19, the fewer the positive cases we’d find – so let’s have fewer tests. Of course, our failure to find the coronavirus cases wouldn’t mean they’re not there. It would only appear like they weren’t there.
For Trump, appearances are everything – not reality. He is living in a bubble of fantasy, masking a reality that is far worse because of his failures to act.
Dean M. Laux
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.