This is in response to the letter writer of May 19 who in his own words owns "our community's Trump loving coffee shop."
His letter consisted of one long, unending whine about how difficult it is to be a Trumper in the area. Yet he said he got a favorable response of 12 to 1. It made me laugh.
I walk every morning and along my route I see a banner on a house that says "F--k Biden, F--k Harris". I read letters to the editor from people who say they hate Biden. Letters that call Democrats socialists, communists and baby killers along with a list of names too long to enumerate.
I also watched Trumpers assault our Capitol on January 6. They broke down doors, smashed windows, carried a Confederate flag and defecated in the halls. Like the legger writer, they also thought they were true patriots.
Sunny Ingersoll
Port Charlotte
