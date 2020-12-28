Editor:
COVID-19 deniers opposed to government action who champion Sweden’s response should familiarize themselves with Sweden’s choice of healthcare system (universal government-sponsored), social system (social welfare), and, incidentally, current stance on how well their initial response has worked (not happy).
Like an entire cadre of Joe McCarthys, Trump’s base hysterically embraces the myth that the U.S. is threatened with socialism and twist that into an excuse to deny the pandemic. Trump’s followers don’t care if they confuse matters, because denying pandemic response has become useful in rallying each other in their devotion to a seriously flawed post-policy arch-politician. An excuse to justify anything, including minimizing the deaths of over 325,000 of their fellow Americans.
The difference is that Joe ‘no-decency’ McCarthy went after U.S citizens and Trump’s followers are going after democracy itself by opposing not only 81 million fellow citizens who voted for Biden but also opposing – let’s be clear – truth, justice, and the American way. Trump is anti-Superman, folks. Ask the election officials, the courts, and those 81 million Biden voters.
Trump seldom had more than 40% approval rating as president and it is probably lower now, yet his followers seem to think he should be able to cling to power despite the fact that he chose to surrender the American people to the pandemic. To paraphrase the eloquent Joseph N. Welch, the Army’s legal representative at the McCarthy hearings: “Until this moment we never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Have you no sense of decency, at long last?”
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
