Editor:
The incompetent President Trump. On-going, De-nuking of North Korea. Our embassy moved to Jerusalem. Return of hostages/no billions in cash, paid. MIA's returned. Fair trade with China.
VA reform. Not one, but two Supreme court judges. The Canadian pipeline. Regulation reform. Millions off food stamps. Record low unemployment. Record high employment. Record high consumer confidence. Record high stock market. Record high IRA/$)!K growth.
Right to work law for government union members. Record retail sales. New deal with Iran. New trade deal with Mexico. New trade deal with Canada. Free Pastor from Turkey prison. Energy independence for U.S.
Some that me memory has failed me.
I have to ask. If our president, Donald J. Trump, is so incompetent how has he got so much done in spite of all the resistance? It must be the Russians. Some one should send them a thank you note for making our country great again.
Leon Howland
Punta Gorda
