Do you not recall Trump’s announcement just a few short months ago to open the Gulf and Atlantic to oil and gas exploration? So now we are treated to yet another unreality show as he signs one more executive order, this time to do just the opposite to the perfect crowd of sycophants.

Yes this is absolutely the right thing to do, but the set-up and timing reek of pandering, vote seeking, and distraction. Oh, right, typical Trumpian tactics.

Susan Glickman is right on target pointing out the over 100 environmental laws and regulations he has already rolled back to benefit his largest campaign supporters and environmental polluters.

Wake up, folks, you’re being manipulated .

Leslie Swantek

Port Charlotte

