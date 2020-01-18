Editor:
Trump supporters are being asked by our liberal friends how we can support him. That’s easy! We hate your liberal policies like open borders, destroying ICE, abortions up to and after birth, socialism, communism, complete appeasement in your foreign policy and massive tax schemes for the middle class (who will end up paying when the rich use legal means to protect their money and assets).
We love what this great President has done for America! Lowest unemployment in decades for every demographic of our population. Sky high 401ks and new record stock market prices. He has cut over 100,000 illegals crossing our borders monthly, incredible!! Tens of thousands off welfare and food stamps with jobs they can take pride in. Wages rising and more discretionary income due to the awesome tax cuts which gave middle class people hundreds more per month. His policies are working!
Finally we have watched with horror and disgust as Obama’s top FBI officials with CIA and NSC assistance tried to take out this President with a coup. They relied on information from the Steele dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. The information was and is completely bogus, yet the FBI used it to spy on the Trump campaign. Could any American withstand a $40 million Mueller investigation into all aspects of your life, by Trump-hating attorneys and come out unscathed? Trump did!
Media research group found Obama’s news coverage 95% positive and Trumps coverage 95% negative! No bias there.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.