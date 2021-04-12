Editor:
This letter is to all Trump supporters. Your messiah has withstood the pangs of impeachment and he lives to run again.
He had some help from the trinity, namely, Scott, Rubio and DeSantis. As he attempts to sit at the throne again, I’m sure they will be at his right hand. There might even be some fire and brimstone at his ascension since his love for power will once more allow him to control the nuclear button.
In the meantime his core followers will no doubt suppress those who would not worship his return, (starting in Georgia) by making it difficult for their voices to be heard.
Erwin Richter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.