Editor:

This letter is to all Trump supporters. Your messiah has withstood the pangs of impeachment and he lives to run again.

He had some help from the trinity, namely, Scott, Rubio and DeSantis. As he attempts to sit at the throne again, I’m sure they will be at his right hand. There might even be some fire and brimstone at his ascension since his love for power will once more allow him to control the nuclear button.

In the meantime his core followers will no doubt suppress those who would not worship his return, (starting in Georgia) by making it difficult for their voices to be heard.

Erwin Richter

Port Charlotte

