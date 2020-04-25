Editor:

The COVID pandemic has now shown just how pathetically incompetent Trump is as a leader.

And those who surround and support him, and the elected Republican officials? They have surrendered their self-respect and sense of duty, to flatter his ego, thus prolong the continued incompetence.

History will note him as one of the worst — if not the worst — presidents our country has had to suffer through.

Donald Trump reeks with the stench of failure.

Dan Duffy

Englewood

