Editor:
The COVID pandemic has now shown just how pathetically incompetent Trump is as a leader.
And those who surround and support him, and the elected Republican officials? They have surrendered their self-respect and sense of duty, to flatter his ego, thus prolong the continued incompetence.
History will note him as one of the worst — if not the worst — presidents our country has had to suffer through.
Donald Trump reeks with the stench of failure.
Dan Duffy
Englewood
