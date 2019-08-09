Editor:
The thought never entered my mind in all my 77 years. If President Trump isn’t re-elected, do you think he will leave the White House quietly? Remember, he has said he doesn’t like losing.
I think he will call the election rigged, as he would have had he not won in 2016. He as made veiled statements that his fervent followers would not take this lightly. If he wins and the Republicans win back the House what would stop him from doing what Roosevelt did and have three or more terms? It’s not that hard to change a rule.
I think he has done enough damage to our country with his constant lying and mismanagement. I will not vote for him in 2020. This letter is not written by a liberal Democrat, as you probably think by now, but a registered Republican, a disabled Vietnam War veteran who voted for George Bush and John McCain.
Walt Deptula
Punta Gorda
