Editor:

Whether it is Russian interference with our elections or the growing threat from white supremacy and mass murders in our cities, Donald Trump and Massacre Mitch McConnell are not doing anything to keep us safe.

When the sun sets on the political careers of these two feckless souls, the history books will chronicle that they did nothing to protect America.

Harold Bruyere

Port Charlotte

