Editor:
Yes, this country needs to heal desperately. But, your article today, Jan. 10, comes across as though you are not placing the blame squarely where it belongs. We will not heal unless the person responsible for the last four years is held accountable for what he has done.
He has destroyed this country and has brought it to the possible brink of civil war. His treasonous behavior can't be so easily dismissed by saying "We have to heal".
Dana Wolfe
Port Charlotte
