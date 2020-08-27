Editor:

President Trump has signed an executive order deferring payroll taxes. The payroll tax funds Social Security. The deferral will start on Sept. 1 and end on Dec.31. The President stated that if he is elected to a second term he plans to make permanent cuts to the payroll tax. Without proper funding Social Security will fail.

I contributed to the payroll tax for the 50-plus years that I worked. I am now enjoying a modest yet comfortable retirement thanks to Social Security. I cannot support the President for a second term without a clear plan to continue funding Social Security.

Sam Bair

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments