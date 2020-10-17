Editor:
As we pray for the life of our president and First Lady, there are still many unkowns about this terrible Covid-19. Many different opinions from Dr. Fauci and other doctors. They still don't know. When Trump learned it originated in China, he immediately stopped planes from coming from there. Biden said it was unnecessary.
When Trump was first elected, people were very concerned about the nuclear power of North Korea, Iran and Russia. That fear has been quelled by Trump. He has now been nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiations in the Middle East. He has had no cooperation from the House to fix the infrastructure. They were too busy trying to impeach him.
The Democratic Party is not the party that gave us great presidents in Roosevelt and Kennedy. Most want to defund the police, peaceful protests turn into rampaging looting, fires ruining innocent people's businesses and they don't try to stop it.
Biden says they will tax the rich and help the middle class. How can this be when their biggest donors are billionaires (Bloomberg, Soros), millionaires (Hollywood elites, rappers, sports icons).
Kamala finished her speech the other day "the Harris Campaign with Biden." Biden is being used and he is not alert enough to know it.
God bless President Trump and the United States.
Jean Benjamin
Punta Gorda
