Editor:
Mr. President,
It is not too late for you to put aside your ego and do what you must know is right for our country.
You must know to continue acting like a pompous bigot will place you in history as the most ignorant president ever. You were elected because a fickle-minded nation confused and propagandize blindly voted.
Your constant lying and vindictive actions destroying several very good achievements by your predecessor. Your egotistical act of called a deadly virus a hoax, delayed action time that cost thousands of lives. You caused more deaths and pain by promoting unproven, unsafe treatment for coronavirus.
For political reasons, you pressured states to reopen with still increasing virus cases and inadequate testing. It is selfish and unforgivable for you to have not set an example by following safety guidelines. An honorable man would change his ways and no longer be the joke of the world.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
