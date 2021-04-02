Editor:
Hmmm, let's see...thousands of troops in Washington, D.C., protecting the White House and sleeping on the floor....Illegal immigrants get "hotels" and maid service.
Over 40,000 homeless..(at least) and "more" all over this nation, living in squalor and worse. Now, completely open borders, allowing diseased and "some" criminal illegal immigrants in, free housing, free medical and food, free education to the children, "free money, to live on." No one checking for criminal records, ie: MS 13, etc.
Where is the investigation on Hunter Biden? Criminality in the election process and allowing "illegals" to vote? China even more of a threat to America, than ever before and Biden "sucking up to them." Democrat Congress, run "amok."
Public education at a standstill. No accountability for the Covid "Wuhan" pandemic. "Fundamental change" promised by this third term of Obama. It's happening before our very eyes. Our Constitution being ignored by Demoncrats. Runaway immigration allowing our nation's enemies to infiltrate every facet of this nation.
How do you like Biden now? How do you think your children and grandchildren will view these trillions of dollars in debt, "forever"? Is there "even a shred of personal responsibility" in the Demoncrat process anymore?
"If so show it to America" This is not the Democrat party of our fathers and grandfathers. It is an abomination, to this nation! As I said: How do you "like him" now? President Trump please come back and save this once great nation! America, needs Trump more than ever right now!
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
