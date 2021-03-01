Editor:
The evidence that there was no significant fraud in the 2020 election is overwhelming. Biden won fair and square. Trump knows this to be true but he still refuses to admit that he lost, for his own personal reason.
Trump should have congratulated Biden, met with him and attended the inauguration. If Trump would have done this, there would have been no Capitol riot, no attacks on election officials and Americans would be less angry and have more confidence in our democracy. This would have been putting America first. Trump did not put America first. He put himself first, as he has essentially done from the start of his presidency.
Instead of confronting Covid-19 as a serious public health crisis, Trump reacted as if it were somehow an attack on him personally. As a result, more Americans died than was necessary. Just before the election, he claimed that media coverage of Covid-19 would cease after the election. Well, the election is over and Covid-19 is still in the news. It was not a hoax, just as his impeachments and the Russian investigation were not hoaxes.
The President has a particularly unique responsibility to act in the best interest of our country. His words matter more than any other, and this is where he has failed our country.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
