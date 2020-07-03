Editor:
How can people be so gullible? The “stable genius” is neither stable nor a genius. What people see, who aren’t blinded by this “second coming,” is an unhinged man who lies, cheats, insults, and spreads hatred to push his own agenda. It’s not the much-maligned media, but rather his own actions and words, which define him.
He doesn’t wear a mask or social distance. Those who follow his example put others at risk. Does it make you look strong and fearless? Will God protect you while you are doing idiotic things? Well, no.
Walk blindly into the street or jump off a roof. Are those actions different from not social distancing or not wearing a mask in public? COVID-19 is an invisible threat that will kill you.
Even Jesus did not test God’s power to save him from doing willfully stupid things, like leaping off a high place, which the devil suggested.
Satan quoted Psalm 91:11–12 to “prove” God had promised the assistance of angels. Test God and survive! Gain the praise and adulation of people! Take leadership of the physical world to yourself! Look, I’m brave! No mask! Jesus replied, “Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.” (MT 4:7)
Jesus had a different understanding of God’s Kingdom on earth. Jesus’ actions were to lift others up, to unite, to heal, to love, not insult people, divide people, cause pain through words and actions, spew hatred… I won’t imitate or respect an exemplar of moronic ignorance. What about you?
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
