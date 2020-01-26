Editor:
Responding to "Trump may be best President ever"! First off, yes, I'm a Democrat! Your comments are all Trump talk. No, I don't want open borders, destroying ice, socialism and communism. Give me a break!
Trump didn't clear up debt, he added to it. He is taking credit for things Obama did. MyY biggest gripe is the lie Trump started when debating Hillary and repeated at a rally. He claimed Democrat women give birth then decide, with their doctor next day, if they are going to execute it! Bull! That's murder and doctors don't do that! Also, sentence said "Abortions Up to & after birth." Not true! You are aware Trump lies, why push those untrue lies?
Middle class did not get the tax breaks! Why do I care if Wall Street is up. I can't afford 401Ks or stocks. The horror and disgust is "kids in cages" (and yes Trump did start this June 2018. Obama never separated families).
By the way, it's been proven no one spied on Trump campaign! Mueller report you claim cost us so much...not true. We arrested so many and took money back from them! (We made out)! Trump is the worst president ever! Quit pushing his lies. I hate his cult believes and repeats every lie. I like everyone, just don't tell me what "I believe, and how this man is great. He is not! He is very intellectually limited and his ignorance is destroying our country!
