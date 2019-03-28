Editor:

When President Trump responded to Attorney General Barr's letter from the Mueller report, he prefaced it with "to be honest." I don't understand how a man can say "to be honest," when he has no credibility whatsoever.

He then went on to mischaracterise the letter entirely. He cannot tell the truth because I don't believe he lives in the world of reality. And this is the man who leads our country?

John Munn

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments