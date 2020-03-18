Editor:
Why is President Trump so concerned that he will be blamed for the the coronavirus? Has he spread the coronavirus? No he has not. What he has done is continually spread inaccurate information about the spread of the disease and shown that his administration is totally unprepared to handle this national health crisis.
This began in 2018 when he fired and did not replace the U.S. Pandemic Response Team. Rear Admiral Timothy Zeimer, who was responsible for a comprehensive biodefense strategy against pandemics and biological attacks was ousted in May 2018. Additionally President Trump cut funding for CDC which forced the CDC to cancel efforts to help 39 countries prevent infectious diseases, one of those countries was China.
Last week, President Trump insisted that anyone who wants to be tested can be tested. This simple is not true, if you want to be tested in Charlotte County, you must have traveled to China, Italy or South Korea.
The economy that President Trump has pointed to as one of his major successes has fallen apart. In time, the economy will recover, but those individuals who do not have sick leave, who work in the service, travel an transportation industries will not recover. For this we can blame President Trump.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
