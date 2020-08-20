Editor:

Recently someone made the observation that Donald Trump was the worst person to serve as president since Richard Nixon. Many of us would change that remark by simply saying that Trump is the worst person to ever serve in that capacity. From separating children from their parents and putting them in cages to sending his storm troopers into cities against the wishes of local officials, his actions exceed any transgressions committed by Richard Nixon.

When Nixon resigned as president in 1974, his successor, Gerald Ford, said, “Our long national nightmare is over.” Hopefully, we will be able to express those sentiments on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021.

Gordon Mulligan

Englewood

