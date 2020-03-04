Editor:
Thanks to a gaggle of gutless senators, Trump was acquitted of all charges. Not one scaredy-cat could vote guilty. These cowards trembled in the face of a vengeful president . No additions to "Profiles in Courage" needed.
These senators predecided that they would not accept the evidence. The impeachment trial was shameful. This was not a vote to uphold justice, but to appease a malignant presidency. Do you think they had reelection on their mind? Nah!
Consider the mealy mouthed responses justifying their vote.
"Little" Marco twisted himself pretzel-like to be on both sides of the issue. "I know he is guilty but I wanted to save the republic." Yuck!
Acquittal, does not mean the accused is innocent. Trump will forever be labelled an impeached president. He will join Johnson and Clinton in the unholy trinity of the impeached.
This could be a blessing for the country. Trump will overplay his hand. He will feel so unfettered, so powerful that his actions will become unacceptable even to the most dim witted. Patriotic Americans will not accept an imperial presidency.
Citing Article 2, Trump thinks the Constitution gives him unlimited power to do as he pleases. Wrong! Please read Article 2. Most likely Trump has not. He doesn't know what he is talking about. Surprise surprise!
There is a growing realization even among his supporters that a plague has been unleashed upon the land.
Senator Romney, perhaps overly burdened by a sense of morality and justice, had the courage to speak the truth.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.