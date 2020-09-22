Editor:
Now we know that Trump definitely knew about the deadliness of this virus in January 2020 and ignored the warning. On Feb. 7 he told Woodward that he not only knew about the virus but also how deadly it was. Rather than prepare the country so we could protect ourselves, he continued to lie about it until he could lie no more. Since then, he has lied about this virus on a daily basis.
It was within his power to mitigate the loss of life and contain this virus. His only concerns were the economy, the stock market, and his re-election. Now with almost 200,000 dead (probably half of whom did not have to die), and over 6 million Americans having been infected, he continues to lie to the public saying that he did not want to cause alarm. That is what he does every day on TV or at rallies — making people fear for their lives and stoking racism.
As a result the economy has collapsed, millions are unemployed, homeless and hungry; businesses are lost; and people can't get health insurance. We have a Senate that feels no responsibility for what their leader and their silence has created. Meanwhile the rich are much richer. Knowing what he does, he keeps having super-spreader events encouraging people not to wear masks or social distance to satisfy his own ego. Henceforth the Republicans should be known as the Party of American Carnage.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.