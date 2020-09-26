Editor:
Can you still think for yourself and make decisions based on facts, not lies? To see clearly what is happening in our great country we only need to look at the history of Hitler and Mussolini.
Trump has one agenda. He has proven by his actions that all he wants is complete and absolute control. He cannot and will not work with anyone as a team. People must agree with him even when they know he is wrong. He will stop at nothing to become dictator.
Putin is using Trump. He obviously has dirt on Trump and is using it to control him. Proof is that Trump refuses to do anything about Russian interference in our elections and he took no action when the Russians put a bounty on American troops. The new Republican investigation proved both to be true. (Read the new Republican report.)
The steps Trump needs to accomplish dictatorship are already started.
A- Lie to the people until they believe anything you say. Complete
B- Instill fear in all the politicians in your party. Complete
C- Divide the people to create a diversion. Complete
D- Place yourself above the law. Break the law to prove you can. Barr is your puppy. Complete.
E- Next Trump must disarm all Americans. He cannot take a chance of an armed uprising against him. You will lose your guns.
F- Next he will clean out your bank accounts. He cannot risk anyone funding a revolt.
God bless America stop the dictator.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
