To all Republican senators and supporters: Trump has always been and always will be a crook and a con man. Just ask his contractors that he has screwed over the years. I guarantee you that none of them voted for Trump.
He does not care for anyone but himself. If you have not figured that out yet, then shame on you. He is the swamp. He steals money from the American public any way he can. Just look at his golf outings which put money into his coffers. He is a habitual liar.
Everything he does is against America's greatness. Is this truly "Making America Great Again"? If you believe that it is, I think that Russia has a place for you. How unpatriotic can you be by supporting this unpatriotic man? You are certainly not helping this great country of ours which I was so proud of before this idiot became president.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
