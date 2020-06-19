Editor:
Just when you thought that the president could not take America any lower, he surprises us with with his desperation. As peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. were exercising their free speech rights, this president decided he wanted a photo op in front of a church across the street from the White House.
So he sent in the military, which is the only place he can send military, because it is not a state and does not have a governor, sending them in with flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the peaceful protesters, just so he can have a photo of him holding a Bible in front of a church. As he declares to the governors on a conference call that they are doing a bad job and that he will step up by ordering the military into their states, he crosses the line once again of where his powers lie.
What does this president have to do, before he is reined in from acting on his worst impulses? Do more people have to die because of this inept person? Or does he have to command the military to attack fellow Americans again? Does he have actually have to have another innocent American killed? Where does this end? Do you not see the desperation of this crazy person?
John R. Munn
Englewood
