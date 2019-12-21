Editor:

True America-loving patriots fighting to assure socialism never permeates our country, will win the battle to preserve our Republic and its Constitution, the foundations of the greatest country ever created.

Our foes? Ultra leftists populating Democrat Party; most print/TV media; academia; Antifa/Black Lives Matter thugs; major U.S. foundations; unscientific doomsday environmentalists; public sector unions; career bureaucrats; Open Borders advocates (Companies greedily seeking lower wages, and immigration NGO’s); sanctuary cities/states; and clueless, emotional Hollywood elites.

Obsessed with insane hatred for President Trump/63M-plus Americans who voted him, and espousing false positions America is racist/not special, foes demand a living Constitution to easily eliminate Electoral College, free speech, Second Amendment and restrictive immigration laws, all generating unchallenged power. Foes state they are more intelligent than the American citizen majority. Gaining unchallenged power and armed with required tyrannical force over American taxpayers to fund trillions of “free” handouts for ignorant citizens/illegal aliens, foes to solidify power will move to deprive “deplorable” citizens of their independent decision-making freedom provided in Bill of Rights.

Historical fact destroys foes’ power plan. Hatred always is conquered by righteous freedom. Foes’ comeuppance just commenced via House’s 100% partisan Trump impeachment proceeding initiated via two non-criminal charges, neither cited in the Constitution.

Trump will be exonerated of such frivolous charges! Via landslide, he’ll win a second presidential term. Foes will lose their House majority and much more. Americans will then witness successful completion of Trump’s already achieved promise to “Make America Great Again”.

Patriots win, enemies lose!

Bill Bigelow

Punta Gorda

