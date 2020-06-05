Editor:
Trump sure plays the victim well — much better than those 20-plus women who have accused him of unwanted sexual advances.
Trump's victimhood runs deep, he is a victim of the Deep State, a victim of the news media, a victim of Congress, a victim of W.H.O. a victim of China and of course a victim of Barrack Obama . . . the list goes on. Do you see a pattern here?
Poor me, they are all against me. If not for them things would be better. It's all their fault. I'm not responsible. Come on dude, man up. With this guy up front can you believe they call us snowflakes
John Whitmire
Arcadia
