Editor:

For your information, our President, The Chosen One, has determined that for the foreseeable future, we should all reduce our use of adjectives to the following: incredible, unbelievable, fantastic, amazing, tremendous, very very, and many many.

According to our President, who is a very stable genius, this will simplify our communication and will improve our clarity and truthfulness. According to a White House spokesman, people will not be punished for not using these incredible words, although the President will be very, very disappointed. At any rate, use of these words works very, very well for the President.

Ray Patterson

Port Charlotte

