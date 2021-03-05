Editor:
There has been a lot of things written and recorded about the Trump presidency.
However, Donald J. Trump and #39's presidency have been a great civics lesson for all of us.
Here are some examples of what we have learned about:
1. the Electoral College (it and #39's purpose, how it works, and why our founding fathers
created it).
2. voting and the processes each state has in place for voting.
3. ideology, the two-party system, and the political processes behind them (like
primaries, choosing candidates, raising money, etc.)
4. the three branches of government works, the checks and balances they represent,
and that all three are equal in power and amp; share power.
5. the impeachment process and purpose.
6. how government is supposed to work, and why it does and #39;t (I hope we've learned that).
7. why it is important for all of us to be involved in our government by being informed,
involved, and committed.
8. how important voting is to our form of government,
9. putting ideology and political party over the Constitution and country is not productive
or healthy for either.
10. we have learned that the truth is imperative to the survival of self-government and
opinion without truth is a dangerous poison to it.
We have experienced government like we have never experienced it before. We had
the largest number of voters turn out than ever before in our history.
I hope these civic lessons were important for all of us to take note from and improve on.
Paul Platt
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.