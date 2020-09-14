Editor:
Whew! We made it through the Republican convention. Pretty scary! Carnage in our cities, protests, riots, lawlessness will result if Biden gets elected, Republicans said. Wait! It's happening now. Biden isn't president. Is it Obama? No! It seems Donald Trump presides over the carnage.
Well, luckily Trump saved us from Covid-19 when he banned travel from China. But somehow 180,000 people have died of it anyway. It came from somewhere. It seems the virus had gotten to Italy before Trump banned the China travel. He didn't ban travel from Italy. Still, he consistently insisted Covid-19 was a hoax and several times alleged the Democrats were perpetrating it.
Then came months of chaos. Early on he said anyone wanting a test could get one. False. He scorned masks and asked attendees at his rallies not to wear them. Then briefly there was the bleach he suggested we inject. He took over press briefings from scientists, delivering confusion instead of facts. He refused to coordinate states' efforts to obtain PPE for health care workers. States competing for supplies cost taxpayer money.
It's hard today to know where Trump stands. Recently he seemed to embrace mask wearing. Coincidentally rates of new infections dropped. It was encouraging. But ending the convention we saw a large crowd, no masks, no distancing.
So... we have protests, rioting, and the highest COVID death rate in the developed world, no mask policy, widespread unemployment and schools wondering whether or how to start. Neither Biden nor Obama preside. Donald Trump is president and yes, it's scary.
Dorothy Gaylord
Punta Gorda
