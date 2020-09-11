Editor:
So in 2016 it was Mexican "thugs and rapists" Trump was defending us from. Look how much that has cost us, and who profited from it.
Then in 2018 there was a "invasion force" moving up from Mexico a caravan of "thugs and terrorists," it was so scary all these unarmed peasants trying to get to the U.S. that we had to send the Army to keep them out. Now we are at 2020 thanks to Covid-19 there are not too many people trying to cross borders.
Now we have Democrat (you guessed it) "thugs and looters" to defend against and Trump would like your vote again even though this all happened on his watch. By the way these thugs are not to be confused with the patriots who dress up in Camo put on their bulletproof vest, grab up their assault rifle and march on state capitals. "Liberate Michigan." Everything in the past 3-plus years happened on Trump's watch he can try to shift the blame as much as he wants but truth is truth, unlike what his lawyer Rudy believes.
John Whitmire
Arcadia
