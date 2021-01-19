Editor:
You and the rest of the media have “Pooh poohed” that the vaccine would be ready this year. Nowhere did you champion “operation warp speed” and instead of helping to make plans, or reporting the need to do the same, you reported that it would be a “miracle” to get it.
That Trump was lying etc. etc. ...The nerve now to criticize after belittling and disbelieving the process! I, for one, could care less about your unhelpful opinions.
Dottie Hill
North Port
