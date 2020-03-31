Editor:
When Donald Trump verbally attacked a reporter for asking what he would say to Americans who were scared because of the Coronavirus pandemic, I thought of the contrast between his words and those of Franklin Roosevelt in his 1933 inaugural speech. In order to calm the American people who were frightened in the midst of the Great Depression, Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” When Donald Trump was asked what he would say to those Americans who were scared, he replied, “I say that you are a terrible reporter. That’s what I say.”
Donald Trump has recently described himself as a “war time president." Franklin Roosevelt was a war time president who led us during the Great Depression and World War II. Today we have a president who, when given the opportunity to calm our nation, loses his temper and resorts to personal attack. His behavior in a time of crisis should concern us all.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
