Editor:
President Trump is a survivor of the cutthroat, mafia-infested, construction/real estate development environments of New York City. Eventually, he managed to parlay his survival skills into subjugating the Republican Party and winning the presidency itself.
Somewhere along his murky past he befriended Vladimir Putin, the ex-KGB agent who managed to subdue a chaotic Russia emerging from the dissolution of its Soviet past.
Putin, a strategic player, found a kindred soul in Trump, eager to be flattered and corrupted into a valuable “asset.”
The synergy could not have more devastating consequences for our national interests. Trump’s invitation to the Russians to sabotage our elections, the very foundations of our democracy, is nothing short of the ultimate betrayal.
I have many Republican friends whom I highly regard for their citizenship, patriotism, service to the community, and generosity. Their failure to notice that Trump poses a national security threat gives me pause. As an immigrant who experienced both Fascism and Communism, I have proudly observed the peaceful transition of power from Republicans to Democrats, and vice versa. I am very concerned that the next transition will not end well.
Rom Mattesich
Punta Gorda
